Alton Sterling’s death proves routine police killings of blacks won’t stop unless we make them

It happened again. This time, outside a slummy Baton Rouge liquor store in the early morning hours on the day after America celebrated it’s freedom from oppression and tyranny. Police officers tasered, tackled, and fatally shot a black man – 37 year old Alton Sterling – several times in the chest and in the back. (thegrio.com Rev. Jarrett P. Maupin Jr.)

