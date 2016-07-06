Lecrae’s, ‘My family on July 4th 1776’ Upset Some Fans [[PIC INSIDE]]

Your thoughts?

My family on July 4th 1776. pic.twitter.com/R9DzWkqDWc — Lecrae (@lecrae) July 4, 2016

@lecrae Done supporting you bro. You make everything a race issues lately instead of a gospel issue. You promote guilt instead of love. — steve (@Hevi_On_Honkers) July 4, 2016

So many white folk who have celebrated @lecrae really do want him to pretend he's not Black. Read the comments. https://t.co/UhPUIOu80A — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 4, 2016

