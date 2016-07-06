As The Graphic Video Of Alton Sterling’s Death Circulates, The Question Remains – When Will It End?

Protests erupted in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tuesday evening after police shot and killed a 37-year-old father of five outside a convenience store earlier in the day, WBRZ reports. (via: Newsone.com – Christina Coleman)

Furious. The despicable Baton Rouge police murder of #AltonSterling – a 37 y/o Black man who was selling CD’s. pic.twitter.com/x2wNtndLqB — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 6, 2016

The man, identified as Alton Sterling, known in the neighborhood as the “CD man,” was reportedly selling CDs outside the Triple-S on North Foster Drive and Fairfields Avenue when police approached him. According to the local station, police said they responded to an anonymous call that a man was carrying a firearm while selling music. Store owner Abdul Muflahi said that Sterling started carrying a gun after a friend of his was robbed.

When Police arrived, an “altercation” ensued and one of the officers shot and killed Sterling as he lay pinned to the ground. Louisiana is an open-carry state. According to The Guardian, Sterling is the 558th person to be killed by police.

ALSO SEE: Alton Sterling’s death proves routine police killings of blacks won’t stop unless we make them & Cathy Hughes: “Black Lives Matter Is More Than A Slogan, It’s A Movement” [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!