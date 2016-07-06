CLOSE
As The Graphic Video Of Alton Sterling’s Death Circulates, The Question Remains – When Will It End?

Protests erupted in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tuesday evening after police shot and killed a 37-year-old father of five outside a convenience store earlier in the day, WBRZ reports. (via: Newsone.com – Christina Coleman)

The man, identified as Alton Sterling, known in the neighborhood as the “CD man,” was reportedly selling CDs outside the Triple-S on North Foster Drive and Fairfields Avenue when police approached him. According to the local station, police said they responded to an anonymous call that a man was carrying a firearm while selling music. Store owner Abdul Muflahi said that Sterling started carrying a gun after a friend of his was robbed.

When Police arrived, an “altercation” ensued and one of the officers shot and killed Sterling as he lay pinned to the ground. Louisiana is an open-carry state. According to The Guardian, Sterling is the 558th person to be killed by police.

ALSO SEE: Alton Sterling’s death proves routine police killings of blacks won’t stop unless we make them Cathy Hughes: “Black Lives Matter Is More Than A Slogan, It’s A Movement” [EXCLUSIVE] 

 

