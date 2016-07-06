The Truth About How Baton Rouge Reacted After The Death Of Alton Sterling [EXCLUSIVE]

Pastor Darryl Meredith talks with Alton Sterling. The 35-year-old victim was shot and killed in Baton Rouge two days ago. Meredith referred to this incident as a ongoing “disease” happening all over the world. He wants to have a workshop about guns and profiling with young Black men. talks with Erica Campbell about the peaceful protests going on after the death of. The 35-year-old victim was shot and killed intwo days ago. Meredith referred to this incident as a ongoing “disease” happening all over the world. He wants to have a workshop about guns and profiling with young Black men.

Jay Michaels, Program Director for Heaven 1460 WKOK-AM in Baton Rouge gives insight about the cities protests and states, “People are on edge, but asking everyone to be peaceful.”

