Twitter Comes To The Rescue After Dallas Police Misidentify Shooter

Dallas Police on Thursday may have identified the wrong man as a suspect in the shooting deaths of four officers.The man, Mark Hughes, later turned himself into police, CBS News reports:

CBS Dallas Fort Worth affiliate KTVT spoke to Corey Hughes, a protest organizer who claimed to be the identified suspect’s brother. Hughes said he is “100 percent sure” his brother was not the shooter. Hughes’ brother brought a weapon to the protest simply to exercise his second amendment rights to bear arms, Hughes said. (newsone.com – Staff)

Also See:

The Truth About How Baton Rouge Reacted After The Death Of Alton Sterling [[EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]]

D.L. Hugley Breaks Down While Discussing Recent Police Shootings [[VIDEO]]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @BigToneTheCEO

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!