CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Twitter Comes To The Rescue After Dallas Police Misidentify Shooter

0 reads
Leave a comment

Dallas Police on Thursday may have identified the wrong man as a suspect in the shooting deaths of four officers.The man, Mark Hughes, later turned himself into police, CBS News reports:

CBS Dallas Fort Worth affiliate KTVT spoke to Corey Hughes, a protest organizer who claimed to be the identified suspect’s brother. Hughes said he is “100 percent sure” his brother was not the shooter. Hughes’ brother brought a weapon to the protest simply to exercise his second amendment rights to bear arms, Hughes said. (newsone.com – Staff)

Flashing Lights on Police Car

Source: Jacom Stephens / Getty

Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police
10 photos

 

 

Also See:

The Truth About How Baton Rouge Reacted After The Death Of Alton Sterling [[EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]]

D.L. Hugley Breaks Down While Discussing Recent Police Shootings [[VIDEO]]

 

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

alton sterling , death , Police Brutality , unarmed killings

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close