NYC Man Who Recorded Eric Garner’s Choke Hold Death Takes Plea Deal, Will Likely Serve 4 Years in Prison

Ramsey Orta, the man who filmed Eric Garner’s death, said he pleaded guilty in a 2014 Staten Island, N.Y., weapons and drug case Thursday and will likely spend the next four years in prison as part of the plea deal, the New York Daily News reports.
“I’m supposed to be copping out,” Orta told the Daily News. “I’m pretty much tired of fighting.” (theroot.com – Breanna Edwards)
#ICantBreathe: Protestors Demand Justice For Eric Garner
#ICantBreathe: Protestors Demand Justice For Eric Garner
1. Eric Garner's Life Will Not Be Stolen In Vain1 of 31
2. Eric Garner Supporters Stop NYC's Busiest Commuters In Their Tracks2 of 31
3. Grand Central Station Die-In3 of 31
4. Protestors In NYC Demonstrating A Die-In4 of 31
5. Don't Shoot. I'm Black.5 of 31
6. Justice Denied6 of 31
7. Reverend Al Sharpton Marches7 of 31
8. Police Standoff With Protestors8 of 31
9. A Man Gets Gets Arrested While Protesting9 of 31
10. A Protestor Gets Arrested10 of 31
11. Ferguson Is Everywhere11 of 31
12. I Can't Breathe12 of 31
13. NYC Die-In13 of 31
14. I Might Be Next14 of 31
15. United We Stand15 of 31
16. NYC Protestors Run16 of 31
17. NYPD Officers Block Protestors17 of 31
18. Eric Garner Died Because Of Loose Cigarettes18 of 31
19. Grand Central Station Die-In19 of 31
20. White Man Chokes Himself For Eric Garner20 of 31
21. Demilitarize The Police21 of 31
22. Protestors Blocking An Intersection In Washington, D.C.22 of 31
23. Enough Is Enough23 of 31
24. Black Lives Matter24 of 31
25. Protestors Interrupt Commuters Trying To Get Home25 of 31
26. Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Attended By Protestors26 of 31
27. Grand Central Station27 of 31
28. Teaching Our Children Their Lives Matter28 of 31
29. Tears For Eric Garner29 of 31
30. Black Lives Matter30 of 31
31. Philadelphia's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Attending By Eric Garner Supporters31 of 31
Also See:
Trial Of Man Who Filmed Eric Garner’s Murder Adjourned Until March
NYPD Charges Sergeant In Eric Garner Death Hit With Internal Disciplinary Charges
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @BigToneTheCEO
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!