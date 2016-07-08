NYC Man Who Recorded Eric Garner’s Choke Hold Death Takes Plea Deal, Will Likely Serve 4 Years in Prison

Ramsey Orta, the man who filmed Eric Garner’s death, said he pleaded guilty in a 2014 Staten Island, N.Y., weapons and drug case Thursday and will likely spend the next four years in prison as part of the plea deal, the New York Daily News reports.

“I’m supposed to be copping out,” Orta told the Daily News. “I’m pretty much tired of fighting.” (theroot.com – Breanna Edwards)

