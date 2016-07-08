Dallas Police Shooting: What We Know

(via: NewsOne.com)

The Washington Post reports the man who died Thursday morning after a deadly police shootout has been identified as Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, who is from Dallas.

MORE: #Dallas suspect ID’d as Micah Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas, CBS News confirms https://t.co/cdzyAgNoad — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 8, 2016

The Los Angeles Times writes:

Johnson had no known criminal history or ties to terror groups, the official said, and has relatives in Mesquite, Texas, which is just east of Dallas.The official said federal agents were assisting Dallas authorities in the investigation.

Story is developing.

SOURCES: The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

Five Dallas officers were fatally shot, while seven others, including two civilians, were injured at a protest Thursday over two recent fatal police shootings.

Here is what we know:

Protesters were gathered in downtown Dallas on Thursday evening to protest the police shooting deaths of two Black men. Alton Sterling, 37, was gunned down in Baton Rouge on Tuesday evening, his shooting broadcast over social media. On Wednesday, another post showing the aftermath of 32-year-old Philando Castile‘s death was posted to Facebook Live stream by his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds. He was shot by an officer at a traffic stop.

Around 9 p.m., shots broke out in Dallas during the protests, scattering the assembled crowd, according to Vox.

MORE DETAILS HERE

ALSO: Bishop T.D. Jakes, “My Heart Is Broken” [[POWERFUL VIDEO]] & Twitter Comes To The Rescue After Dallas Police Misidentify Shooter

Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality 17 photos Launch gallery Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality 1. Thousands march together on their way to the NYPD headquarters. Source: 1 of 17 2. Thousands gather near the NYPD headquarters. Source: 2 of 17 3. A protester holds up a sign to stop police brutality. Source: 3 of 17 4. Kevin Liles, Russell Simmons, and Nas help lead the march in NYC. Source: 4 of 17 5. Protestors march up 5th Avenue. Source: 5 of 17 6. Thousands gather in Washington Square Park before marching uptown. Source: 6 of 17 7. Protestors lead by holding up a ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner. Source: 7 of 17 8. Picketed versions of the victims of police brutality are held up during the march. Source: 8 of 17 9. The Brooklyn Bridge gets shut down by protestors. Source: 9 of 17 10. A protestor holds up a focused ‘We Demand Justice’ sign Source: 10 of 17 11. Santa Con participants face the interrupting protests happening through the streets. Source: 11 of 17 12. An artist participates in the protest through creative expression. Source: 12 of 17 13. Thousands of different ethnicities and ages come together for the protests. Source: 13 of 17 14. Thousands gather in Washington Square Park before the march. Source: 14 of 17 15. A protestor marches while in chains. Source: 15 of 17 16. Thousands march up 5th Avenue. Source: 16 of 17 17. Thousands march up 5th Avenue towards Union Square. Source: 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!