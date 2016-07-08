CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Dallas Police Shooting: What We Know

0 reads
Leave a comment

(via: NewsOne.com)

DART police officer cries at Hospital After Dallas Shooting

Source: Ting Shen / The Dallas Morning News

The Washington Post reports the man who died Thursday morning after a deadly police shootout has been identified as Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, who is from Dallas.

The Los Angeles Times writes:

Johnson had no known criminal history or ties to terror groups, the official said, and has relatives in Mesquite, Texas, which is just east of Dallas.The official said federal agents were assisting Dallas authorities in the investigation.

Story is developing.

SOURCES: The Washington PostLos Angeles Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

Five Dallas officers were fatally shot, while seven others, including two civilians, were injured at a protest Thursday over two recent fatal police shootings.

Here is what we know:

  • Protesters were gathered in downtown Dallas on Thursday evening to protest the police shooting deaths of two Black men. Alton Sterling, 37, was gunned down in Baton Rouge on Tuesday evening, his shooting broadcast over social media. On Wednesday, another post showing the aftermath of 32-year-old Philando Castile‘s death was posted to Facebook Live stream by his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds. He was shot by an officer at a traffic stop.
  • Around 9 p.m., shots broke out in Dallas during the protests, scattering the assembled crowd, according to Vox.

MORE DETAILS HERE

ALSO: Bishop T.D. Jakes, “My Heart Is Broken” [[POWERFUL VIDEO]] & Twitter Comes To The Rescue After Dallas Police Misidentify Shooter

Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality

17 photos Launch gallery

Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality

Continue reading Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality

Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Dallas shooting , Dallas Texas

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close