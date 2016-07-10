CLOSE
The Williams Sisters: Simply The Best!

via: Newsone.com

After Serena Williams became the second woman “in the Open Era to reach 22 Grand Slam Singles Titles,” she and sister Venus Williams won their 14th Grand Slam Doubles Titles together, SB Nation reports.

2016 Wimbledon Championships

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The sisters have not taken Grand Slam doubles titles since they dominated Wimbledon in 2012, the sports outlet notes.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have won their 14th Grand Slam doubles titles together, beating the team of Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Much of the focus has been on Serena and her continuous run at the top of the singles rankings. But the pair have been back at doubles action lately and took this year’s Wimbledon tournament while being unseeded. Babos and Shvedova put up a fight as the fifth seeds, but the Williams sisters proved to be too much and took the match in straight sets.

Congratulations to Venus and Serena!

SOURCE: SB Nation

MORE HERE

ALSO: Serena Williams Says It’s ‘Sad’ Athletes Are Opting Out Of The Summer Olympic Games & Top Moments In Black History: Williams Sisters Top World Tennis Ranks In 2002

