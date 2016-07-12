CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Please Explain ‘Pokémon Go’ For The Out-Of-Touch And/Or Old

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you see people — adults and kids — meandering around town these days, eyes glued to their phones, chances are very high they are not texting or looking at emails but searching for Pokémon, the cute, cartoon critters that debuted in Japan in 1996 and won the hearts of every fifth-grader since. But What Is It? (via: The Washington Post – Hayley Tsukayama and Ben Guarino)

Pokémon Go is a (possibly overrated?) augmented-reality game that launched in the United States late last week. In a nutshell, the game lays a sort of semi-transparent Poké-world over your actual, geographical location, which you can explore by physically walking around while staring zombie-like at your screen. (via: The Washington Post – Caitlin Dewey)

Pokémon Go has some things in common with the Pokémon franchise that captivated kids in the late 1990s: As in those games, the objective is to find and capture mythical creatures called Pokémon, which can be upgraded and squared off against each other.

Pokémon Go differs in a few key respects, though. For starters, as of this writing, there’s no actual mission to work on or some big boss to beat — the point of the game is to amble around more or less aimlessly. You can’t trade Pokémon yet, although that’s allegedly coming, and features such as battling and training have been deliberately watered down. Go also has a wildly popular feature that allows you to take screenshots of Pokémon in the “wild” — i.e., on your desk, on a child’s head or on your wife’s hospital bed immediately before she gives birth. Those screenshots, which have blown up on Twitter and Reddit at a truly alarming rate, are critical to the appeal of the game.

Pokémon Go has already been downloaded more times than the dating app Tinder, and it is rapidly encroaching on Twitter, which has been around for a full 10 years. Nintendo’s stock soared nearly 25 percent Monday because of the game — its biggest gain in more than 30 years.

MORE HERE

ALSO: The Williams Sisters: Simply The Best! & Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

19 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

Check out what some of your faves were up to this week.

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

pokemon , pokemon game , pokemon go

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close