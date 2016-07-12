Please Explain ‘Pokémon Go’ For The Out-Of-Touch And/Or Old

If you see people — adults and kids — meandering around town these days, eyes glued to their phones, chances are very high they are not texting or looking at emails but searching for Pokémon, the cute, cartoon critters that debuted in Japan in 1996 and won the hearts of every fifth-grader since. But What Is It? (via: The Washington Post – Hayley Tsukayama and Ben Guarino)

Pokémon Go is a (possibly overrated?) augmented-reality game that launched in the United States late last week. In a nutshell, the game lays a sort of semi-transparent Poké-world over your actual, geographical location, which you can explore by physically walking around while staring zombie-like at your screen. (via: The Washington Post – Caitlin Dewey)

Pokémon Go has some things in common with the Pokémon franchise that captivated kids in the late 1990s: As in those games, the objective is to find and capture mythical creatures called Pokémon, which can be upgraded and squared off against each other.

Pokémon Go differs in a few key respects, though. For starters, as of this writing, there’s no actual mission to work on or some big boss to beat — the point of the game is to amble around more or less aimlessly. You can’t trade Pokémon yet, although that’s allegedly coming, and features such as battling and training have been deliberately watered down. Go also has a wildly popular feature that allows you to take screenshots of Pokémon in the “wild” — i.e., on your desk, on a child’s head or on your wife’s hospital bed immediately before she gives birth. Those screenshots, which have blown up on Twitter and Reddit at a truly alarming rate, are critical to the appeal of the game.

Pokémon Go has already been downloaded more times than the dating app Tinder, and it is rapidly encroaching on Twitter, which has been around for a full 10 years. Nintendo’s stock soared nearly 25 percent Monday because of the game — its biggest gain in more than 30 years.

