Kobe Bryant and Wife Vanessa Expecting Their Third Child- Another Baby Girl!

Kobe Bryant is going to be a father of three!

The retired NBA star announced the baby news on Instagram Tuesday along with a photo of a “Baby Mamba” onesie, a glittery red bow and a pair of adorable little Nike Kobe sneakers. “Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!! #Blessed #BabyMamba #Thankful,” Bryant, 37, captioned his photo.

(via: People Babies/People Magazine – Karen Mizoguchi)

Bryant surely wasn’t wasting any time with growing his family as he just recently retired at the end of the 2015-2016 NBA season after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers . He and his wife, Vanessa already have 2 daughters together, the youngest named Gianna and the eldest being Natalia . The girls had front row seats at the Staples Center as they watched their father, Kobe score 60 points in the final performance of his career . “Mamba out!” were his famous last words after the postgame interview.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their newest bundle of joy!

MORE HERE

Venus and Serena Williams

Wendy Williams and the NCAAP