Kobe Bryant and Wife Vanessa Expecting Their Third Child- Another Baby Girl!

Kobe Bryant is going to be a father of three!
The retired NBA star announced the baby news on Instagram Tuesday along with a photo of a “Baby Mamba” onesie, a glittery red bow and a pair of adorable little Nike Kobe sneakers. “Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!! #Blessed #BabyMamba #Thankful,” Bryant, 37, captioned his photo.
(via: People Babies/People Magazine – Karen Mizoguchi)
Bryant surely wasn’t wasting any time with growing his family as he just recently retired at the end of the 2015-2016 NBA season after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers . He and his wife, Vanessa already have 2 daughters together, the youngest named Gianna and the eldest being Natalia . The girls had front row seats at the Staples Center as they watched their father, Kobe score 60 points in the final performance of his career . “Mamba out!” were his famous last words after the postgame interview.
Congratulations to the happy couple on their newest bundle of joy!