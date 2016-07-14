President to Participate in Town Hall on Race & Policing on ABC

With the recent tragedies in Minneapolis, Baton Rouge and Dallas still on our minds, President Obama is expected to participate in a Disney Media Networks town hall this week titled “The President and the People: A National Conversation.”

Moderated by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir the focus will be on race relations, justice, policing and equality by the members of the community. ESPN’s Jemele Hill will also take part in the town hall.

The town hall is set to air tonight at 8 p.m. and will be simulcast commercial-free on ABC, ESPN, Freeform, ABCNews.com, Freeform Digital, Watch ABC, Watch ESPN, Yahoo, ABC News’ Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as ABC Radio.

