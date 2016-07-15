CLOSE
MLK Would Never Shut Down a Freeway, and 6 Other Myths About the Civil Rights Movement and Black Lives Matter

On Saturday, as protests mounted across the country following the police killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed explained the large police presence at downtown protests to reporters: “Dr. King would never take a freeway.” Reed’s claim was historically absurd. Martin Luther King Jr. took many a highway—most famously, perhaps, in the Selma-to-Montgomery march. (theroot.com – Jeanne Theoharis)

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

Source: Mark Wallheiser / Getty

Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police
10 photos

 

