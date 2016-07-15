Erykah Badu to Help Clear Some of Detroit’s Rape Kit Backlog

When Erykah Badu comes to Detroit (one day before Praise in the Park by the way), she will not only bring her great style and songs, she’ll also donate $5 from each standard ticket purchased to the African American 490 Challenge to process backlogged rape kits. All of the proceeds from tickets for the pre-concert reception and VIP reception will also be donated.

More than five years ago, 11,341 unopened, untested rape kits were found in a Detroit Police Department storage unit. The African American 490 Challenge and Enough SAID (Enough Sexual Assault in Detroit) was formed to raise money to fund the scientific testing of the rape kits that were found. The total cost of testing each kit is $490, hence the use of “490” in the organization’s name. (Source: blavity.com – Kadisha Phillips & aa490challenge.org)

ALSO: What happens when 11,341 rape kits go untested? & The African American 490 Challenge – Securing Justice & Closure For Sexual Assault Victims

