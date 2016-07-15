CLOSE
Study Says: We Rarely Read the Fine Print

A study published in the SSRN last week found that almost nobody reads online terms or even understand them. During the study, 543 college students signed up for a fake social networking site called “NameDrop.” According to Consumerist, when they signed up… they were actually agreeing to hand over their first-born child to the fictitious site through 2050, as well as have their information shared with the NSA,  a ton of third parties and more.

Only 2% of participants realized they were agreeing to any of that. The study found 399 participants didn’t read any of the 12,000 words, 44 spent an average of 73 seconds reading the privacy policy and just 51 seconds reading the terms of service. (Sources: consumerist.compapers.ssrn.com & arstechnica.com)

