WATCH: Roland Martin Takes Wendy Williams To School On Her Own Show

| 07.15.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

(Source: NewsOne.com)

Thursday, Roland Martin appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to educate and inform the longtime talk show host and her audience about the realities of race.

Before bringing Martin on set for their discussion, Williams told her viewers, “Last week I faced a lot of criticism for my comments about historically Black organizations and our first guest was one of my loudest critics.”

After airing portions of what she later called a “rant,” Williams admitted fault in speaking about HBCUs and the NAACP.

Williams who has “never been scared of being wrong” apologized to those who were offended by her remarks and then asked Martin to “help everyone understand” why she was so wrong.

Watch Roland Martin’s powerful history lesson detailing the origins of HBCUs, the NAACP and the realities of race in America in the video clip above.

ALSO: Chevy Drops “the Wendy Williams Show” Over Those HBCU Comments Roland Martin On How We Can Get Justice For Alton Sterling [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

TV One

TV One at the Atlanta Protest March

5 photos Launch gallery

TV One at the Atlanta Protest March

TV One Continue reading TV One at the Atlanta Protest March

TV One at the Atlanta Protest March

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Newone Now , Roland Martin , Wendy Williams

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close