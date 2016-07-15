WATCH: Roland Martin Takes Wendy Williams To School On Her Own Show

(Source: NewsOne.com)

Thursday, Roland Martin appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to educate and inform the longtime talk show host and her audience about the realities of race.

Before bringing Martin on set for their discussion, Williams told her viewers, “Last week I faced a lot of criticism for my comments about historically Black organizations and our first guest was one of my loudest critics.”

After airing portions of what she later called a “rant,” Williams admitted fault in speaking about HBCUs and the NAACP.

Williams who has “never been scared of being wrong” apologized to those who were offended by her remarks and then asked Martin to “help everyone understand” why she was so wrong.

Watch Roland Martin’s powerful history lesson detailing the origins of HBCUs, the NAACP and the realities of race in America in the video clip above.

