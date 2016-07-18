‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Tatyana Ali Marries Vaughn Rasberry

Now i’m sure most of us remember the show “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” And if you’re familiar with The Fresh Price aka Will Smith, then you surely couldn’t forget about his adorable little cousin on the show, Ashley Banks. She was super young on the show, but now Ashely, real name Tatyana Ali is all grown up….and married at that ! Yes, the 37 year old actress married her boyfriend of a little under 2 years , Dr. Vaughn Rasberry. Wedding bliss is always a beautiful thing, especially in the summertime.

( Source: Yahoo News, Elisa Osegueda )

Ali is extremely happy about everything this is developing for her at the moment but prefers to take a relatively private stance on her personal life. She hasn’t given too much info or gone in depth but she is also pregnant with her and her husband’s first child.

https://www.yahoo.com/tv/fresh-prince-bel-air-star-193300923.html

More Stories :

https://praise1027detroit.com/575552/erykah-badu-to-help-clear-some-of-detroits-rape-kit-backlog/

https://praise1027detroit.com/574302/gladys-knight-s-chicken-waffles-in-atlanta-raided-by-state-authorities/

https://praise1027detroit.com/570735/donnie-mcclurkin-i-need-you-new-music/