Another Stalker Prompts Bishop Marvin Sapp To Exclaim, ‘She Is Not My Wife!’

No stranger to stalkers, it appears Bishop Marvin Sapp has yet another pursuer on his hands.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter is refuting the claims of a woman calling herself First Lady Annisha Sapp. Bishop Sapp posted on his official page that, “This young woman has posted and has been posing as my new wife. SHE IS NOT MY WIFE!!!!”. He also wrote, “The only reason why I’m posting this is not to put her on blast; however it is because she has placed a link onto her page as it pertains to my booking.”

The woman has also posted some mushy messages to Sapp and is promoting what she’s calling “Our new Facebook business page for Bishop Marvin Sapp & First Lady Annisha Sapp.”

Source: eewmagazine.com – Rebecca Johnson

