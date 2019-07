Kierra Sheard Gearing Up for Her ‘Bridges Tour’ with an All-Girl Band [[INTERVIEW]]

You know what? Any time I talk to Kierra Sheard, I am more and more amazed. From her music to her clothing line she is on the move! And this weekend is no exception as she kicks off her “Bridges Tour” in her hometown with Jor’Dan Armstrong and JoJo Martin.

I caught up with my “gospel” niece about what’s going on in her world. Check it out here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/07/kierra-sheard-club-blue.mp3

Source: ConfessionsofaGospelDJ.com

ALSO SEE: Kierra Sheard, ‘The Enemy Hasn’t Tricked Me & I Haven’t Backslid’ & Kierra Sheard Set to Launch “Eleven 60″ Fashion Line For Full-Figured Women

