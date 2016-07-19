Melania Trump’s Republican Convention Speech Controversy

Melania Trump gave a riveting speech at the GOP Republican Convention last night. She said all the right things in speaking on behalf of her husband and presidential candidate, Donald Trump. Melania talked about values that were instilled in her by her parents, also citing the importance of hard work. She spoke about Donald Trump more so as a person rather than just discussing political policy. The crowd cheered and reveled in this greatly humanizing moment for Donald Trump and his wife. (Source: NBC News, Alexandra Jaffe)

The first night of the convention itself went well for the Trumps , but shortly thereafter, controversy began to emerge about Melania possibly plagiarizing Michelle’s 2008 address from the 2008 Democratic convention. There are definitely some strong similarities between the two speeches. See for yourself…

Whether or not Melania Trump actually lifted parts of Michelle Obama’s speech or not is still up for debate, but it remains a hot button topic. On a positive note, and least both speeches were positive and garnered encouraging responses for their words. Clink the link below for more information…..

http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/2016-conventions/melania-trump-appears-plagiarize-michelle-obama-convention-speech-n612141

