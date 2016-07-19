The People v Davontae Sanford Is Officially Closed

The Detroit News reports that Wayne Circuit Judge Brian Sullivan dismissed the murder charges against Davontae Sanford, who spent eight years in prison for a quadruple homicide he didn’t commit.

Davontae Sanford’s murder charges officially dropped https://t.co/kXpOwjoUPM pic.twitter.com/gvEjqLuGqu — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) July 19, 2016

Sanford, who was 14 when the killings occurred, says he now wants answers about how his case was handled while Sanford’s attorneys say they’re exploring a civil lawsuit seeking damages for the wrongful conviction.

Even though Sanford is cleared, the remains, if he didn’t commit the September 2007 murders… who did?

