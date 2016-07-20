Kirk Franklin Shows Mad Love to Law Officers By Simply Saying, ‘Thank You’

Multi-award winning artist, Kirk Franklin, posed for a picture with a police officer and posted it on Instagram with a simple hashtag added… “#thankyou”
A day earlier, the 46-year-old vented his frustration over the killing of three police officers in Baton Rouge.
View this post on Instagram
So how does this fix the problem? How does this create an environment for dialog that heals. This is a crime, a sin, and an act of terrorism. MY GOD! You cannot justify EITHER! That black man or that white officer need the same protection! Soon this will be Syria! I'm getting tired of it all. AND STOP BLAMING GOD WHEN WE'VE TURNED AWAY FROM HIM!!
