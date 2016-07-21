Gladys Knight’s Son Spent Restaurant Money On Pot And Hookers, Employees Say

Gladys Knight is the big name behind the famed Gladys Knight Chicken and Waffles restaurant chain in Atlanta. There are several locations in the Atlanta area which have become local hotspots as well as surefire tourist attractions for visitors. But there has been some major controversy behind the restaurant chain as of late. Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson was arrested last month on accounts of theft and racketeering counts. He has allegedly mismanaged over one million dollars in funds. The restaurant locations are still running but currently in receivership. (Sources: Black America Web , Tonya Pendleton)

Gladys Knight’s son spent the mismanaged money on sec parties and marijuana, according to employees.

Gladys Knight’s Chicken and Waffle’s has enjoyed immense success largely because of the name behind it. Click below to see the restaurant’s employees and managers have been dealing with the situation.

http://blackamericaweb.com/2016/07/21/gladys-knights-son-spent-restaurant-money-on-pot-and-hookers-employees-say/

