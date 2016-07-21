Monica Responds To Rumors of Husband Cheating, Stolen Baby Photos

“It’s been quite the day for R&B singer Monica. When news broke earlier today that her husband, NBA free agent Shannon Brown, had not only been unfaithful but also had a child with his mistress, the news spread like wildfire social media. Now, the songstress has taken to her Instagram account to clear things up.” (Source: Black America Web, Danielle Jennings)

Follow Monica on Instagram at @monicabrown to see how Monica responded to the situation. Not only does she address the cheating rumors, she also deals with a woman who accuses Shannon Brown of not only having an affair with her but also fathering a child with her. The woman posted pictures of a baby girl who was supposedly fathered by Shannon Brown, but these pictures have allegedly been STOLEN!

During singer Monica’s marriage to Shannon Brown, there have been nearly incessant rumors and chatter of her husband cheating, and she has repeatedly shut them down. She is definitely a strong, savvy and peaceful woman for being able to handle these types of situations with such grace. Click below to see what Monica has to say!

Monica Responds To Stolen Baby Photo Used To Accuse Shannon Of Cheating

Paras Griffin Prince Williams

More Stories:

https://praise1027detroit.com/575996/gladys-knights-son-spent-restaurant-money-on-pot-and-hookers-employees-say/

https://praise1027detroit.com/575891/omarosa-is-now-donald-trumps-director-of-african-american-outreach/

https://praise1027detroit.com/playlist/steph-ayesha-curry-jet-set-to-hawaii-for-a-family-vacation/item/575880/

https://praise1027detroit.com/playlist/celeb-pics-of-the-week-72-79-janelle-monae-performs-at-the-white-house-beyonce-watches-serena-williams-win-more/item/575376/