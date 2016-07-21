CLOSE
Ted Cruz Throws Major Shade during the RNC, Refusing to Endorse Trump

(NewsOne.comTed Cruz and Donald Trump’s tumultuous relationship came to a head on Wednesday evening, when the former presidential candidate refused to endorse his political rival at the RNC.

Cruz was welcomed with a prolonged standing ovation, but exited with a barrage of jeers after he ended his address with the following:

“To those listening, please don’t stay home in November,” Cruz said. “If you love our country and love your children as much as I know that you do, Stand and speak and vote your conscience, vote for candidates up and down the ticket who you trust to defend our freedom and to be faithful to the constitution.”

The crowd erupted, continually chanting, “Endorse Trump!” They never got their wish.

Cruz told CNN he is  not in the “habit of supporting people who attack my wife and attack my father,”

