Check Meeting Joel & Victoria Osteen Off My Bucket List [[Exclusive Video]]

While in Detroit for their Night of Hope at Comerica Park, Joel and Victoria Osteen have also been here with the Generation Hope Project; an army of volunteers who participate in multiple service projects over two days. Thursday’s event took place at the S.A.Y. Detroit Play Center where volunteers cleaned the surrounding area and painted hopeful murals on garages facing the center.

There was also a celebrity baseball game and a concert with performances by Christian artists Adrianna Philece, Stephanie J. Pride, Christon Gray and Mali Music. Rain scrapped the rest of the concert as Mali hit the stage… his 2 minutes of praise was worth the rain drops though.

My highlight was presenting Pastor Osteen with our Praise 102.7 Pastor of the Month Award. I can check that moment off my bucket list… next? Visiting Lakewood, The Potter’s House and Mt. Zion in Nashville… <smile>

(Source: ConfessionsofaGospelDJ.com)

