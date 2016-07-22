JoJo Martin: Little Did He Know That “Run On” Would Become His ‘Anthem’

JoJo Martin began to singing at the age of four and by the age of seven, he was traveling around California singing at musicals and ministering before his father preached (BroadwayWorld.com). Later, with some direction from his mother, a trained vocal instructor, JoJo began to develop as a soloist and has been part of The Colorado Mass Choir, Tyrese, Fred Hammond, Kirk Franklin and more.

But it was a divine opportunity on the stage with Kirk Franklin that set something different in motion for JoJo.

I had the opportunity to talk to JoJo about that opportunity, his health and how his new single, “Run On” became his anthem… well after it was recorded.

Check it out here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/07/jojo-martin-interview.mp3

