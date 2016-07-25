Muhammed Ali Jr. Inherits Money From His Father and Leaves His Wife 75 Dollars

The legendary Muhammed Ali sadly passed away this year. All nine of his children met up in late June to figure out how their father’s inheritance would be distributed.(Source: Black America Web , EUR Web)

All if them ended up getting equal shares which sounds great for all parties involved. There was one detail about this arrangement that stood out from the rest. Muhammed Ali Jr. reportedly took his share and left his wife and children in south-side of Chicago while he moved to a nicer area. Well at least he lft his wife 75 dollars ! Click the link below for more!

Muhammad Ali Jr. Reportedly Inherits Millions And Dumps Wife & Kids

