Tamron Hall Asks Conservative Actor ‘Does joking about a woman that way make America great again?’ [[VIDEO]]

Actor Scott Baio has been vocal about his support for presidential candidate Donald Trump for quite some time. But he didn’t know what hit him this morning when he stepped into Tamron Hall‘s house on MSNBC for a quick interview during the Republican National Convention.

Shortly after they sat down, Hall shredded the actor for tweeting a meme that called the presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton the “c-word,” along with other offenses.

Fast forward to about 3:20 to watch the verbal smack down…

(Source: Bella Ramalho, GlobalGrind.com)

Baio blocked Tamron on twitter after the destruction… awwww poor, poor Scott!

