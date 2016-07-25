Tamron Hall Asks Conservative Actor ‘Does joking about a woman that way make America great again?’ [[VIDEO]]

Actor Scott Baio has been vocal about his support for presidential candidate Donald Trump for quite some time. But he didn’t know what hit him this morning when he stepped into Tamron Hall‘s house on MSNBC for a quick interview during the Republican National Convention.

Shortly after they sat down, Hall shredded the actor for tweeting a meme that called the presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton the “c-word,” along with other offenses.

Fast forward to about 3:20 to watch the verbal smack down…

(Source: Bella Ramalho, GlobalGrind.com)

Baio blocked Tamron on twitter after the destruction… awwww poor, poor Scott!

SEE: Ted Cruz Throws Major Shade during the RNC, Refusing to Endorse Trump & ‘The Burgeoning Of A Lynch Mob:’ Davey D On The Dangerous Anti-Black Rhetoric Of RNC 2016

RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets 21 photos Launch gallery RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets 1. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 1 of 21 2. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 2 of 21 3. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 3 of 21 4. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 4 of 21 5. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 5 of 21 6. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 6 of 21 7. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 7 of 21 8. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 8 of 21 9. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 9 of 21 10. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 10 of 21 11. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 11 of 21 12. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 12 of 21 13. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 13 of 21 14. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 14 of 21 15. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 15 of 21 16. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 16 of 21 17. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 17 of 21 18. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 18 of 21 19. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 19 of 21 20. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 20 of 21 21. RNC 2016 Source:Jon Goff 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading RNC 2016 – Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!