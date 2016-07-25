Pastor Charles Jenkins: ‘God has Given Me Some New Music To Give You Life’ [[VIDEO]]

Pastor Charles Jenkins revealed a brand new song that he says is, “Fun, Joy and Happiness!”

Check out the Lyric Video to, “Winning” right here!

And see Pastor Charles Jenkins at Praise in the Park 2016 August 13th at Chene Park!

