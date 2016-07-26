Michelle Obama Electrifies DNC With Passionate Speech

Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama made sure that her voice was heard loud and clear. FLOTUS not only made a statement with her voice , but with her ensemble also. She was dressed to impress in a stunning blue dress by Christian Sirano. She could’ve have completed an important speech or walked a fashion show stage or runway depending on what duty she was called to uphold! (Source : New York Post, Associated Press)

First lady Michelle Obama stepped into the presidential election Monday with a forceful, impassioned defense of Hillary Clinton, casting her as the only candidate who can be trusted as a role model for the nation’s children. She took numerous swipes at Republican Donald Trump, all without mentioning his name. (Source : Black America Web, Julia Pace) She passionately reiterated how now was the time for people to take action and make the best decision for the United States as we know it. She also mentioned that we need to understand that making America great again is not necessary because we are ALREADY great. Click the link below to view more details about how the speech played out….

