CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Michelle Obama Electrifies DNC With Passionate Speech

0 reads
Leave a comment

Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama made sure that her voice was heard loud and clear. FLOTUS not only made a statement with her voice , but with her ensemble also. She was dressed to impress in a stunning blue dress by Christian Sirano. She could’ve have completed an important speech or walked a fashion show stage or runway depending on what duty she was called to uphold! (Source : New York Post, Associated Press)

 

 

US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-CONVENTION

ROBYN BECK

Democratic National Convention: Day One

Aaron P. Bernstein

First lady Michelle Obama stepped into the presidential election Monday with a forceful, impassioned defense of Hillary Clinton, casting her as the only candidate who can be trusted as a role model for the nation’s children. She took numerous swipes at Republican Donald Trump, all without mentioning his name. (Source : Black America Web, Julia Pace) She passionately reiterated how now was the time for people to take action and make the best decision for the United States as we know it. She also mentioned that we need to understand that making America great again is not necessary because we are ALREADY great. Click the link below to view more details about how the speech played out….

Michelle Obama Electrifies DNC With Passionate Speech

 

More :

https://praise1027detroit.com/576192/michael-jordan-speaks-out-on-police-shootings-donates-2-million/

A Black Dating App We Don’t Need: Smoochr Lets You Choose Matches Based on Skin Color and Hair Texture

The RNC Is Over, but Can We Talk About Pastor Mark Burns?

Democrat , democratic national convention , DNC , dress , First Lady , michelle obama , obama , speech

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close