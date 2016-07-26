Writer Asks, “Why Are We So Concerned With Clinton’s & Trump’s Faith?”

The short answer Jayson D. Bradley reveals is that, “evangelicals still have the power to turn elections.” (Relevant Magazine)

Trending: Upstate Pastor meets, prays with Trump http://t.co/BRzaiCZ2xu pic.twitter.com/Q0t4l2pRNg — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) October 1, 2015

Bradley writes, “We need to be honest. It’s incredibly significant that the powers that be look at American Christians as people who would rather a candidate identify as one of them than have any understanding of foreign or domestic policy. But you know they’ve done their research, and there are hundreds of political campaign managers helping their candidates learn what to say and how to act in order to make Christians think, “He/She is a Christian just like me!”

In the meantime, evangelical leaders are being courted with state dinners and meet-and-greet events. And even if they’re not being corrupted by political graft and promises, they’re still falling victim to the deadly temptation of personal significance and influence that only powerful people can give them. At the same time, people are seeing these evangelical leader’s social media posts and thinking, “Hey! I have that guy’s study Bible. If he’s hanging around with Trump, it’s got to be a validation of Trump’s commitment to my/Jesus’ values!”

But everyone seems to forget that, even though Jesus was born into a politically volatile environment, he eschewed political discourse. All of Israel was waiting for their Messiah to kick Rome out of Jerusalem and return it to the Jews. In fact, that’s one of the first things that the disciples asked after the resurrection, “Lord, are you at this time going to restore the kingdom to Israel?” (Acts 1:6)”

Jesus’ message was that the Kingdom of God had come and that borderless kingdom existed everywhere someone’s heart was submitted to him. He wasn’t interested in improving on broken earthly governments. Instead, he was calling people to draw people to his kingdom, to build his church—and that was done through the contrast of the two kingdoms, not by his followers taking control of the kingdoms of man.”

Jesus tells his people to watch out for those who appear to be sheep but are really ravenous wolves. This isn’t just about false teachers. It’s anyone who would pretend to follow Christ while using Christians to feed their appetites. Instead He reminds us not to look at the appearance or words of these sheep but to look for their fruit. ~Jayson D. Bradley

MORE HERE

ALSO: WATCH: 14-Year-Old Philadelphia Native Stuns DNC With Powerful Rendition Of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ & Twitter Fires up on Senator Cory Booker’s “African Saying” [[VIDEO]]

0 photos

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!