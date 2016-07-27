CLOSE
Bill Clinton Embraces Role Of Political Spouse

Bill Clinton is one of the best speakers in political history along with being extremely beloved by Democrats everywhere. His trademark charisma has allowed him to smooth his way  through scandal and disarm controversy. In fact, upon doing some research I’ve been able to learn that 79 percent of Democrats view him in a positive manner.(Source: CNN, Maeve Reston, Sunlen Serfaty) Mr. Clinton is now using that charm to help his wife , Hillary win over Democratic party members . He did just that at the Democratic National Convention at Tuesday night. “She’s the best darn change-maker I’ve ever met in my entire life. This is a really important point,” Clinton said of his wife. “This woman has never been satisfied with the status quo … She always wants to move the ball forward. That is just who she is.”

 

The Washington Post
Scott Olson

It has been said that teamwork makes the dream work and the way that this political power couple works together is truly remarkable. When Bill Clinton was in the midst of his presidency and even before, Hillary always made it a point to publicly support Bill in his endeavors. The beautiful thing in this equation is that now the reciprocal effect is occurring . Now Bill is the supporter and Hillary is the one in the driver’s seat. This is role reversal at its finest .

Hillary Clinton Holds New York Primary Night Gathering In Manhattan

Spencer Platt

For more on the Clintons at the DNC, click the link! 

http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/26/politics/bill-clinton-democratic-convention-speech/

 

