Meagan Good Occupies L.A. City Hall Saying, ‘We All Bleed The Same Color’

Actress Meagan Good and husband DeVon Franklin took part in an Occupy City Hall protest last Sunday in downtown L.A. She shared her perspective as a daughter of a police officer saying, “My Father was LAPD for over 20 yrs, acknowledging the lives of young black men & women being carelessly killed like garbage does not negate the fact that we are devastated by the loss of life of public servants – some whom in fact do actually serve and protect daily.”
Today we occupied LA City Hall & stood alongside Black Lives Matter in solidarity against all of the devastating killings that have taken place &continue to take place. One of the things that has been most frustrating on top of the things that are already horrific,is the narrative that's ensued. All this conversation implying that when people say "black lives matter", that they are some how saying that no other lives matter. THAT IS A LIE. Every single life in existence &every single innocent life that has been taken – Matters. It's important we shift the narrative of making up some story that all black people are militant, w/ no heart &don't care about anybody else but themselves. ITS SIMPLY NOT TRUE. Black lives have been under attack for a long time, we are only now just being able to really see the scope of some of it via social media . And it's just as horrifying that innocent cops -who had nothing to do with these particular instances have lost their lives as well. Blaming every single cop in the world is the same as blaming every single black person in the world for the cops that were killed. All of it is disgusting. We care about EVERYONE. My Father was LAPD for over 20 yrs, acknowledging the lives of young black men & women being carelessly killed like garbage does not negate the fact that we are devastated by the loss of life of public servants -some whom in fact do actually serve and protect daily. The ones who risk their lives and the pain of their own families as well. Nor does it negate the fact that we don't want to see anybody of any gender or nationality lose their life senselessly either! Please understand when people say black lives matter they are saying black lives matter "just as much" because somehow that is not a common notion for some. Please help shift the narrative & support pursuing agendas to bring about solutions & justice so we can stop this from continuing to spiral out of control. So we can put a stop to more innocent lives being taken. We all bleed the same coIor. If we don't come together- this thing is going to get much worse. #Unity #Love James 2:17 So too, faith by itself, if it is not complemented by action, is dead
Good continued in an Instagram post, “We can put a stop to more innocent lives being taken. We all bleed the same coIor. If we don’t come together – this thing is going to get much worse. #Unity #Love James 2:17 ‘So too, faith by itself, if it is not complemented by action, is dead.'”
(Source: The Christian Post)
