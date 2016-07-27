Meagan Good Occupies L.A. City Hall Saying, ‘We All Bleed The Same Color’

Actress Meagan Good and husband DeVon Franklin took part in an Occupy City Hall protest last Sunday in downtown L.A. She shared her perspective as a daughter of a police officer saying, “My Father was LAPD for over 20 yrs, acknowledging the lives of young black men & women being carelessly killed like garbage does not negate the fact that we are devastated by the loss of life of public servants – some whom in fact do actually serve and protect daily.”

Good continued in an Instagram post, “We can put a stop to more innocent lives being taken. We all bleed the same coIor. If we don’t come together – this thing is going to get much worse. #Unity #Love James 2:17 ‘So too, faith by itself, if it is not complemented by action, is dead.'”

(Source: The Christian Post)

