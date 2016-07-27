Hillary Clinton: “We Just Put the Biggest Crack in that Glass Ceiling Yet!” [[VIDEO]]

CLOSE
Hillary Clinton, after becoming the first woman nominated by major party, appeared at the DNC in Philly after images of U.S. presidents is shattered like glass saying, “We just put the biggest crack in that glass ceiling yet.” Clinton went on to tell young girls watching, “I may become the first woman president… but one of you is next.”

DNC 2016 , glass ceiling , Hillary Clinton

