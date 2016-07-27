Hillary Clinton: “We Just Put the Biggest Crack in that Glass Ceiling Yet!” [[VIDEO]]

Hillary Clinton, after becoming the first woman nominated by major party, appeared at the DNC in Philly after images of U.S. presidents is shattered like glass saying, “We just put the biggest crack in that glass ceiling yet.” Clinton went on to tell young girls watching, “I may become the first woman president… but one of you is next.”

ALSO: Bill Clinton Embraces Role Of Political Spouse & Michelle Obama Electrifies DNC With Passionate Speech

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!