Barack Obama Addressed Donald Trump While Endorsing Hillary Clinton

Last night, Barack gave a riveting and commanding speech at the Democratic National Convention last night. He addressed Donald Trump and when people in the crowd startred booing Trump, Obama said, “Don’t boo. Vote.” Now is an extremely important time forcitizens to exercise their right to vote no matter which political party they are a part of. (Source: CNN, Kevin Liptak)

Obama said his former secretary of state is a better qualified candidate than even he or her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had been when they sought office.
“I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman — not me, not Bill, nobody — more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America,” Obama said to a roaring crowd — and a belly-laughing Bill Clinton — at the Democratic National Convention. -CNN
Democratic National Convention: Day Three

Joe Raedle

One thing that has been amazingly apparent is the umity that exists within the Democratic party. The way that the Clinton and Obamas have banded together is admirable. Click the link to read more about Barack Obama’s epic night in Philadelphia !

http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/27/politics/president-obama-democratic-convention-speech/
