Wait… What? Sesame Street Cuts Three Of Its Beloved Human Cast Members

According to Mashable.com, Sesame Street, the 46-year-old award-winning children’s show, cut three of its most senior cast members earlier this year.

Bob McGrath AKA “Bob” informed an audience at the Florida Supercon earlier this month that he, Emilio Delgado (who played “Luis”) and Roscoe Orman (“Gordon”) were all released from the show.

McGrath also added that the show has gone under a major turnaround; going from an hour to a half-hour after HBO became involved. He continued by saying the show cut nearly all its original human actors.

