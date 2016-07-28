CLOSE
Lisa Page Brooks Set to "Do It Again" With Her New Single [[Interview]]

Pastor Lisa Page Brooks can take you into worship with just one note. And that’s just what happened when I heard her sing one note in her brand new single, Do It Again. Brooks, who first came to our attention in the “girl-gospel group” Witness, is ready to launch a brand new solo project called Lisa Live, that was recently recorded last fall at Christian Tabernacle Church in Southfield, MI.

We talked about her new single, “Do It Again” and how it brings you back to that old choir feeling, into this present day.

Check out our Conversation Here:

You can find Pastor Lisa Page Brooks on Instagram and Twitter @lisapagebrooks or on Facebook @lisapagebrooksmusic

ALSO: Gospel Girl Group ‘Witness’ Join Lisa Page Brooks at Live Recording & BeBe Winans Shapes Own Narrative with Born For This

 

