Malia Obama Enjoys Herself At Lollapalooza

Malia Obama attended Lollapalooza recently and depending on who you ask, she was either out of order or she was just having fun. She’s 18 years old and the oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama.(Source: Black America Web, Kiyonna Anthony) She was dancing to music by Bryson Tiller. Some people say that she was flashing the crowd while others say that she was simply adjusting her shirt and lifting it a little for more comfort. All teenagers like to enjoy themselves and have fun from time to time, right?

Pool MANDEL NGAN

It would be almost criminal to rob a teenager of her opportunity to have a little fun. Click on the link below to see Malia’s fun moments and comment to us what you think! Too much or perfectly fine?

Malia Obama Dances To Bryson Tiller At Lollapalooza

