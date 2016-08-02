And the 2016 Radio Partner of the Year Goes To… Radio One Detroit [[Pics & Video]]

| 08.02.16
Dismiss

Thank you Detroit for being awesome supporters of our effort to assure that, “No child should die in the dawn of life.” That is the mission of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and because of your response, our station cluster of AM 1200/99.9 FM WCHB, KISS 105.9, HOT 107.5 and Praise 102.7 received the prestigious, “Radio Partner of the Year Award” for 2016 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Radio One Detroit - St. Jude Radio Partner of the Year

Source: Randi Myles / Staff

I, along with our Operations Manager Nate Bell accepted award on behalf of our cluster. Check out the sights and sounds here:

ALSO SEE: Travis Greene Explains Why He Loves Supporting St. Jude [VIDEO] & Erica Campbell Talks About Why She Loves St. Jude [VIDEO] 

Radio One Detroit - St. Jude Radio Partner of the Year

Source: Randi Myles / Staff

To Donate or Join Radio One’s Team for the Walk/Run September 24th, Click Here

Radio One Detroit St. Jude’s RadioThon [PHOTOS]
4 photos

 

