Oprah Winfrey Picks Historical Novel For Book Club

Reading is fundamental….as Oprah Winfrey if you don’t believe it yourself. She actually has a book club that she launched in 1996 and then relaunched in 2012. Normally whenever Oprah highlights a particular book or gives it the spotlight , it turns into a great exposure activity for the book itself and also the author.”The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead is the current book club pick. (Source: Black America Web , Hillel Italie) It’s definitely a classic story. Time will tell what effect the nomination will have on sales for the new book. There’s a very good chance that there will be a sharp increase in Sales if Oprah continues to promote The Underground Railroad!

