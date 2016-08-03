CLOSE
Books
HomeBooks

Oprah Winfrey Picks Historical Novel For Book Club

0 reads
Leave a comment

Reading is fundamental….as Oprah Winfrey if you don’t believe it yourself. She actually has a book club that she launched in 1996 and then relaunched in 2012. Normally whenever Oprah highlights a particular book or gives it the spotlight , it turns into a great exposure activity for the book itself and also the author.”The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead is the current book club pick. (Source: Black America Web , Hillel Italie) It’s definitely a classic story. Time will tell what effect the nomination will have on sales for the new book.  There’s a very good chance that there will be a sharp increase in Sales if Oprah continues to promote The Underground Railroad!

Bennett Raglin
Boston Globe

For more about Oprah’s book club and The Underground Railroad, click the link below!

Oprah Winfrey Picks Historical Novel For Book Club

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/576851/president-obama-says-trump-is-unfit-to-serve-as-president-questions-the-party-endorsing-him-video-inside/

https://praise1027detroit.com/576820/and-the-2016-radio-partner-of-the-year-goes-to-radio-one-detroit-pics-video/

https://praise1027detroit.com/576786/malia-obama-enjoys-herself-at-lollapalooza/

 

books , oprah winfrey

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close