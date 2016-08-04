CLOSE
Happy 55th Birthday, President Obama

We’ve seen Barack Obama transform from a boyish-looking lawmaker with jet black hair and a fresh face to a staid elder statesman, who is a littler grayer and world-weary.

My girls remind me all the time: ‘Wow, you’ve changed so much, daddy,’” he said at the Democratic National Convention last month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “And then they try to clean it up. Not bad, just more mature.”

On Thursday, he turns 55. And the American public delivered a pleasant gift: A new CNN/ORC poll shows Obama with his highest rating since just before his second inauguration in 2013. It’s a sign that he may be able to help deliver Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to the White House and thereby protect his own legacy from a Republican administration that would almost certainly want to undo much of it.

How will he celebrate?

“It’s so hush hush, it was expected the president’s birthday would be celebrated on Martha’s Vineyard, where the Obamas were supposed to head on vacation Friday,” a source tells the Chicago Sun-Times‘ Michael Sneed.

Check out the President’s transformation in the photo gallery below:

Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation
18 photos

Source: NewsOne.com

ALSO SEE: Malia Obama Enjoys Herself At Lollapalooza & Michelle Obama Electrifies DNC With Passionate Speech

 

