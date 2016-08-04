CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
Home

Toni Braxton Says Son Shows ‘No Signs of Autism’

3 reads
Leave a comment

Singer Toni Braxton, who has advocated for autism education and awareness ever since learning her son was on the spectrum said in a recent sit down with “Access Hollywood,” that her youngest son Diezel, who is 13-years-old, is no longer on the autism spectrum.

My youngest son— everyone knows— my son Diezel suffers from—or I should say suffered from Autism. I am one of the lucky parents. Early diagnosis changes everything. I will tell you this. I will shout it from the rooftops. My son Diezel is off the spectrum. Off the spectrum being autistic.

Braxton also went on to say Diezel shows, “No signs of autism. He’s our social butterfly. He’s the one who plays with friends and hangs out all the time. Very, very fortunate. And I don’t like to think there’s anything wrong with our babies. I just think they learn differently.”

Toni Braxton And Son

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Contributor / Getty

Source: BlackChristianNews

ALSO: Loni Love Addresses The Tamar Braxton Firing (Video Inside ) & The Braxton Sisters Sing ‘Mary Did You Know?’ On ‘The Real’ [[Video]]

The Braxtons
0 photos

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

autism , Autism Speaks , Autism Spectrum , Diezel Braxton , Toni Braxton

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close