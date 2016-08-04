Toni Braxton Says Son Shows ‘No Signs of Autism’

Singer Toni Braxton, who has advocated for autism education and awareness ever since learning her son was on the spectrum said in a recent sit down with “Access Hollywood,” that her youngest son Diezel, who is 13-years-old, is no longer on the autism spectrum.

My youngest son— everyone knows— my son Diezel suffers from—or I should say suffered from Autism. I am one of the lucky parents. Early diagnosis changes everything. I will tell you this. I will shout it from the rooftops. My son Diezel is off the spectrum. Off the spectrum being autistic.

Braxton also went on to say Diezel shows, “No signs of autism. He’s our social butterfly. He’s the one who plays with friends and hangs out all the time. Very, very fortunate. And I don’t like to think there’s anything wrong with our babies. I just think they learn differently.”

Source: BlackChristianNews

