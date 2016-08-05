The Deadline To Nominate Detroit’s Best In Black Is Approaching Fast!

The Michigan Chronicle and Radio One Detroit proudly announce the Best in Black Awards! Together, we want to celebrate the best in black-owned businesses, community organizations, entrepreneurs and entertainers in and around Detroit but we need your help… The deadline for nominations is August 19th!

I talked to Patreice Massey from the Michigan Chronicle about this year’s awards and how easy it is to get involved.

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/08/best-in-black-awards-01.mp3

Click the picture to get started with your nominations, and don’t forget to spread the word using the hashtag #MCBIB16

