The Deadline To Nominate Detroit’s Best In Black Is Approaching Fast!

The Michigan Chronicle and Radio One Detroit proudly announce the Best in Black Awards! Together, we want to celebrate the best in black-owned businesses, community organizations, entrepreneurs and entertainers in and around Detroit but we need your help… The deadline for nominations is August 19th!
I talked to Patreice Massey from the Michigan Chronicle about this year’s awards and how easy it is to get involved.
Listen here:
Click the picture to get started with your nominations, and don’t forget to spread the word using the hashtag #MCBIB16
MORE INFORMATION HERE!
This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (7/30-8/5)
This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (7/30-8/5)
1. Rocsi1 of 19
2. Serena Williams2 of 19
3. Tank3 of 19
4. Lance Gross4 of 19
5. Kerry Washington5 of 19
6. Monica Brown6 of 19
7. Drake7 of 19
8. Serayah8 of 19
9. Terrence J9 of 19
10. Kobe Bryant10 of 19
11. Wendy Raquel Robinson11 of 19
12. Tracee Ellis Ross12 of 19
13. Gabrielle Union13 of 19
14. Kim Kardashian West14 of 19
15. Ray J15 of 19
16. Tyrese16 of 19
17. Anthony Hamilton17 of 19
18. Kelly Price18 of 19
19. Ciara19 of 19
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!