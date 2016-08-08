If you’re on a mission to encourage your kids to eat healthier or if you just want some assistance in finding some great meal choices, then 12 year old Shiona Curry may have the perfect solution. Shiona is the author of her very own cookbook with a focus on creating healthier meal options for children! (Source : Black America Web)This is great news. It’s not everyday that you see a pre-teen taking such initiative to be healthy. The book is entitled S.N.A.C. it up! Cookbook: Shi’s Natural Approach to Cooking and it’s full of SNACalicious recipes!

Robbie Ann Darby Robbie Ann Darby

This talented young lady also holds workshops and seminars to discuss her passion while engaging with children of various ages. This may only be the beginning for Shiona Curry. If you want to learn a little more about Shiono, just click the link below!

12-Year-Old Shiona Curry’s Cooking Book Inspires Children

