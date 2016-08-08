The First Family Takes A Vacation

After spending time working hard endorsing Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Barack and Michelle Obama could probably use a well-deserved break. The Obamas also recently celebrated Barack’s 55th birthday with a star-studded selection of celebrities, family and friends. There’s nothing like family time! (Source: Black America Web, Danielle Clark)Vacations are so refreshing and the First Family didn’t disappoint in the style category either, looking marvelous as they arrived at the Air Base this weekend. Check out these pictures!

NICHOLAS KAMM NICHOLAS KAMM

Photo Credit : Getty Images, Nicholas Kamm

Family is a beautiful thing and hopefully this getaway leaves The First Family feeling especially refreshed! POTUS and FLOTUS have a very tough job running our country and they’ve been looking out for our best interest for almost 8 years! For more info on the family vacation, feel free to click the link below.

First Family Fun: The Obamas Start Vineyard Vacation

