‘Ben-Hur’ Director Tells How His Remake Is Different From the Charlton Heston Original

Timur Bekmambetov is attempting to create a whole world with his most expensive film to date, Ben-Hur, Paramount and MGM’s nearly $100 million-budget adaptation of Lew Wallace’s 1880 novel.

Hollywood Reporter caught up with the Kazakhstan-born director, producer and screen writer on his latest creation, Ben-Hur, which hits theaters August 19, 2016.

When asked if it was it intimidating to take on an iconic story in remaking Ben-Hur, Bekmambetov said, “It was scary. It’s a great, great book. It’s very unique because it’s a fictional version of the biblical story. It’s very rare when you have material with a message. And at the same time, it’s very entertaining because of the unbelievable naval battles and chariot races. But I like to take a risk and do something nobody wants to try. The 1959 movie is not the same as the book, which has a very different message. The book was written about forgiveness, and the movie they made in 1959 — a great movie — it’s about revenge and miracles. Our movie is different.”

(Source: Hollywood Reporter)

