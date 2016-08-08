About a Dozen Protesters Removed From Donald Trump’s Speech in Detroit [[Video]]

Meanwhile in Detroit…

Nearly a dozen protestors removed from @realDonaldTrump‘s speech in Detroit. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/d5GatXN1D8 pic.twitter.com/ENszJE5xH6 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) August 8, 2016

One of multiple protesters is escorted out of Donald Trump speech in Detroit. https://t.co/BdDVN1vzsO — CNN (@CNN) August 8, 2016

ALSO: President Obama Says Trump Is ‘Unfit To Serve As President’ & Questions The Party Endorsing Him [[VIDEO INSIDE]] & Donald Trump Gives Questionable Explanation of Events in Ukraine

