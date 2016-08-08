CLOSE
US Swimmer Ryan Held With A, “Won’t He Do It,” Cry During A Sweet Sweet Olympic Moment [[Pic]]

When U.S. men’s 4×100-meter swim relay team won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics on Sunday night, swimmers Michael Phelps, Nathan Adrian, Caeleb Dressel and rookie Ryan Held got caught up as the National Anthem played. 21-year-old Held sobbed his eyes out.  We call that ‘going in‘ Ryan… It’s all good! Oh, and congratulations.

Swimming - Olympics: Day 2

Source: Clive Rose / Getty

(Source: Outsports.com)

