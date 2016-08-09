CLOSE
Health And Wellness
US Gymnasts Put The World On Notice With Eye Popping Scores

The US women’s gymnastics team have been having an extremely successful run in the 2016 Olympics. These women absolutely dominated in Rio De Janeiro on Sunday. The ladies wore red and blue, looking very patriotic while accomplishing impressively high scores in various categories. (Source: Black America Web, Will Graves)Bar, beam, vault and floor challenges didn’t matter much because everyone scored extremely high in each category. It’s awesome that these ladies were able to push past the pressure and maintain their excellence.

EMMANUEL DUNAND
EMMANUEL DUNAND
Laurence Griffiths

Photo Credit : Getty Images

In addition to dominating the gymnastics segment as a team, each member of the US women’s gymnastics team has earned a spot in either the all around or event finals. Very impressive. To keep up with the ladies and get more in-depth information on all of the stats, simply click the link below! 

With An Eye-Popping Score, US Gymnasts Put World On Notice

