Motown’s Own Tim Bowman Jr. Ready for Praise In The Park

I call him my spiritual nephew and he calls me auntie… Tim Bowman Jr. is part of this year’s Praise in the Park! He’s excited too.

Check out our Conversation Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/08/tim-bowman-jr.mp3

Here’s the clip of me and my other nephew Que, jammin to Tim Bowman, Sr’s song called, “Soul Dream:”

Get your tickets for Praise In The Park Here~~~> Praise In the Park 2016!

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!